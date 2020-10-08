iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 1,078 new COVID-19 infections, nine more deaths linked to virus

THE CANADIAN PRESS Graham Hughes

Premier Francois Legault says the province is reporting 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Legault told reporters today hospitalizations increased by 16.

The premier says the rising number of infections justifies his government's decision to impose more strict health measures on COVID-19 hot spots Montreal and Quebec City, such as closing bars, gyms and banning public gatherings.

Legault says the province is trying to increase its capacity to conduct contact tracing and is calling on people to stay home this Thanksgiving weekend.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says police officers will be around high schools to educate young people on the need to follow public health measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Roberge says the province has no intention of shutting down schools even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error