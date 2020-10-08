Quebec reports 1,078 new COVID-19 infections, nine more deaths linked to virus

Premier Francois Legault says the province is reporting 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Legault told reporters today hospitalizations increased by 16.

The premier says the rising number of infections justifies his government's decision to impose more strict health measures on COVID-19 hot spots Montreal and Quebec City, such as closing bars, gyms and banning public gatherings.

Legault says the province is trying to increase its capacity to conduct contact tracing and is calling on people to stay home this Thanksgiving weekend.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says police officers will be around high schools to educate young people on the need to follow public health measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Roberge says the province has no intention of shutting down schools even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.