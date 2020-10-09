Quebec reports 1,102 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Quebecers to resist the temptation to see their friends and family over Thanksgiving weekend.



The number of COVID-19 cases were over 1,000 for the seventh time in eight days on Friday, when Quebec public health authorities announcing that 1,102 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the province is now 84,094.

Authorities also announced that four people have died due to the disease in the past 24 hours in addition to 13 who died between Oct. 2 and Oct. 7, one person who died before Oct. 2, and four deaths which occured at an unknown date.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the province is now 5,936.



"Yes, I'm asking you to make sacrifices," he said, adding that they were necessary to protect the vulnerable elderly and to ensure children can continue going to school.

The bulk of Quebec's latest cases are from the Montreal region, with 345 (total 36,842), Monteregie, with 182 (total 12,086), and Quebec City, with 144 (total 5,735).

The province is also reporting 87 cases in Laval (total 8,017), 74 in Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec (total, 2,863), 67 in Chaudiere-Appalaches (total 1 940), 54 in the Laurentians, (total 5,315), and 38 in the Eastern Townships (total 1,988).

There have also been 54 new cases in Lanaudiere (total 5,676) and 31 in Outaouais (total 1,692)

The number of hospitalizations also increased Friday with eight more people receiving treatment in the province's hospital for a total of 433. Of those, 67 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

Public health professionals analyzed 29,387 samples Oct. 7. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).