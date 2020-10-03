Quebec reports 1,107 new COVID-19 cases in one day, highest increase to date

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to skyrocket with public health officials announcing Saturday that 1,107 more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest number of cases recorded during the pandemic in the province.

The previous high was reported April 15 when 1,104 people tested positive.

The Island of Montreal reported 411 new cases (34,823 total), followed by Quebec City with 153 (4,601 total), and Monteregie with 142 new cases (11,124 total).

During the past day one more person has died due to the disease in addition to seven people who died between Sept. 6 and Oct. 1, and two who died at an unknown date, according to officials.

Four deaths were reported in the Quebec City region, three in Chaudiere-Appalaches, two in Monteregie and one in Laval.

There have now been 77,380 positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic, and 5,867 people have died.

After jumping dramatically Friday, the number of hospitalizations in the province increased by 24, and there are now 326 people receiving care in Quebec's hospitals. Of those, 60 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of 11.

Public health professionals analyzed 28,778 samples Oct. 1. (Quebec releases sample testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC

