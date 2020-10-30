Quebec reports 1,108 more cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported another 1,108 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 104,952.

Thursday's announcement includes 952 new cases and another 156 from the summer that were added due to a data adjustment.

Officials also reported 18 more deaths related to the disease, including four from the past 24 hours, 11 from between Oct. 23 and 28 and three from an unknown date, for a total of 6,231. One death was withdrawn from the total number, as it was found not attributable to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by six from Thursday to Friday and there are now 515 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 81 are in the intensive care ward, which is three more than Thursday's total.

As of Friday, 89,592 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 27,484 COVID-19 samples on Oct. 28.