Quebec reports 1,133 new cases of COVID-19, 25 more deaths

ksajhksajdsad

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,133 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 112,189.

Friday's update shows that the province is currently dealing with 9,830 active cases of the disease. 

The province also reported 25 more deaths linked to COVID-19, including five from the past 24 hours, 15 from between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, three from before Oct. 30 and two from an unknown date, for a total of 6,403. 

On Friday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average stood at about 1,034 cases per day. 

Hospitalizations in the province increased by one from Thursday to Friday and there are now 539 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 77 are in the intensive care ward, which is five less than Thursday's total. 

As of Friday, 95,956 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 1,072 from the number reported 24 hours earlier. 

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 28,807 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 4 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). 

