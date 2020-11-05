Quebec reports 1,138 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Quebec reported 1,138 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday bringing the total number of cases in the province to 111,056 since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial public health authorities also reported 28 new deaths: they said 10 people died due to the disease in the past 24 hours in addition to nine who died between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, six before Oct. 29 and three which occurred at an unknown date.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 6,378.

Five deaths were reported in Quebec City (337 total) and Monteregie (744 total); three in Montreal (3,538 total), Outaouais (51 total), and Lanaudiere (237 total); two in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (49 total), Estrie (45 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches (81 total); and one death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (eight total), Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (229 total), the Laurentians (310 total).

Quebec reports that there are 9,794 active cases.

The regions that saw the highest increases were Montreal with 261 new cases (43,550 total), Lanaudiere with 162 new cases (7,993 total), Monteregie with 116 new cases (16,236 total), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean with 109 new cases (1,656 total) and Mauricie-et-Centre-du Quebec with 107 new cases (4,865 total).

Quebec has reported an average of 1,008 new positive cases a day for the past week.

The number of people being treated in Quebec hospitals decreased by one Thursday for a total of 538. Of those, 82 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of one.

Authorities say that 783 more people have recovered from the disease, which brings that total to 94,884, which is 85 per cent of the total positive cases.

Health-care professionals analyzed 27,326 samples Nov. 3. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

The Quebec Institute of Public Health said that as of Nov. 4, the algorithm used in the analysis of laboratory data to count the numbers of people tested has been improved, which will lead to a downward revision of the number of people tested.

ACROSS CANADA

These are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Canada for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020:

There are 249,356 confirmed cases in Canada and 10,364 deaths.

Quebec: 111,056 confirmed (including 6,378 deaths, 94,884 resolved)

Ontario: 79,692 confirmed (including 3,182 deaths, 68,189 resolved)

Alberta: 30,447 confirmed (including 343 deaths, 23,874 resolved)

British Columbia: 16,135 confirmed (including 273 deaths, 12,659 resolved)

Manitoba: 6,751 confirmed (including 87 deaths, 2,892 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 3,408 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,584 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,118 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,034 resolved)

New Brunswick: 347 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 313 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 292 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 285 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 20 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 10 confirmed (including 9 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

-- with files from The Canadian Press.