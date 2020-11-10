iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 1,162 more cases of COVID-19, 38 more deaths

By Katelyn Thomas

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 117,151. 

The province is also reporting another 38 deaths linked to the disease, including nine from the past 24 hours, 27 from between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8, and one from an unknown date, for a total of 6,493. 

Hospitalizations in the province decreased by six from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 534 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 82 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of six from a day earlier. 

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 18,911 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 8 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). 

