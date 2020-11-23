Quebec reports 1,164 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

Quebec health authorities reported 1,164 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 133,206. Of them, 10,997 are active.

The province's seven-day average is now 1,162 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Officials also reported 13 more deaths linked to the disease, including three from the past 24 hours and 10 from between Nov. 16 and 21, for a total of 6,842.

Montreal reported the highest increase in cases of all Quebec regions, with 294 (total 48,745), followed by Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 161 (total 4,262), Lanaudiere, with 142 (total 10,493), Monteregie, with 125 total 18,922) and Quebec City, with 106 (total 10,799).

Hospitalizations in the province decreased by eight from Sunday to Monday and there are now 634 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 98 are in the intensive care ward, which is five less than a day before.

Quebec also reported that 1,282 more people have recovered from the disease across the province, for a total of 115,367.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 20,017 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 21 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).