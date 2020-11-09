Quebec reports 1,169 new cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported another 1,169 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 115,989.

As of Monday, 10,794 cases of the disease are active across the province.

Fifteen more people have also died due to COVID-19, Quebec officials said, including five from the past 24 hours, nine from between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7 and one from an unkown date, for a total of 6,455.

Monday's update saw another 285 cases in Montreal (total 44,716), 123 in Monteregie (total 16,830), 164 in Lanaudiere (total 8,601), 109 in Laval (total 9,829) and 94 in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (total 2,124).

Hospitalizations increased by 13 from Sunday to Monday, and there are now 540 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 76 are in the intensive care ward, which is one less than the number reported a day earlier.

Officials also said 951 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 10,794).

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,215 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 7 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

