Quebec reports 1,207 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 128,440. Of them, 11,896 are active.

The province also reported another 34 deaths related to the disease, including seven from the past 24 hours, 19 from between Nov. 12 and 17, five from before Nov. 12 and three from an unknown date. A total of 6,744 people have now died from COVID-19 in Quebec.

Montreal usually reports the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any Quebec region, but on Thursday, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean reported the most, with 241 (total 3,607) followed by Montreal, with 200 (total 47,615), Monteregie, with 141 (total 18,350), Quebec City, with 121 (total 10,366), and Lanaudiere, with 118 (total 10,022).

Hospitalizations in the province decreased by one from Wednesday to Thursday and there are now 651 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 101 are in the intensive care ward, which is one more than Wednesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 31,935 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 17 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).