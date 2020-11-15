Quebec reports 1,211 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

Quebec health officials reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 123,854.

1,180 people are said to have recovered from the disease, leaving approxiamtely 12,380 active cases in the province.

The province also reported another 15 deaths linked to the disease, including two from the past 24 hours, 11 from between Nov. 8 and 13, one from before Nov. 8 and one from an unknown date, for a total of 6,626.

Hospitalizations increased by four from Saturday to Sunday and there are now 587 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 89 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of seven from Saturday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 28,661 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 13 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Once again, Montreal recorded the most cases in the province. The city added 313 new cases, for a total of 46,583. In second place, Montérégie recorded 169 cases, for a total of 17,800, followed by Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, recording 113 for a total of 2,911.

