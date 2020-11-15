Quebec reports 1,211 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths
Quebec health officials reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 123,854.
1,180 people are said to have recovered from the disease, leaving approxiamtely 12,380 active cases in the province.
The province also reported another 15 deaths linked to the disease, including two from the past 24 hours, 11 from between Nov. 8 and 13, one from before Nov. 8 and one from an unknown date, for a total of 6,626.
Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
LIST: Quebec reports 10,067 COVID-19 cases across 1,807 schools
See current wait times at Quebec COVID-19 testing sites
Map of COVID-19 alert levels by region
See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Montreal
See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec
Related Stories
-
Robots and virtual visits: Montrealers finding innovative ways for kids to meet Santa
-
Five provinces break COVID-19 records as new measures take effect
-
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Hospitalizations increased by four from Saturday to Sunday and there are now 587 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 89 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of seven from Saturday.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 28,661 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 13 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).
Once again, Montreal recorded the most cases in the province. The city added 313 new cases, for a total of 46,583. In second place, Montérégie recorded 169 cases, for a total of 17,800, followed by Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean, recording 113 for a total of 2,911.