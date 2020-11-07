Quebec reports 1,234 more COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

By Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV Montreal

Quebec health authorities reported 1,234 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 113,423.

Saturday’s update shows that the province is dealing with 10,161 active cases of the disease.

The province also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,431. One previous death was removed from the tally after an investigation showed it was not caused by COVID-19. Among these 29 deaths, 11 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 13 have occurred between October 31 and November 5 and five have occurred before October 31.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 16 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 523. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 1, for a total of 78.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 30,919 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 5 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Montreal reported 286 new cases, the highest increase in the province, followed by Montérégie (170), Lanaudière (158), and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec (139).

All of Gaspesie is set to transition into an orange zone after Carleton-sur-Mer, Nouvelle and Maria relax their red-zone status.

The Nord-du-Quebec region, however, is moving from the yellow to orange following what Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé called "a worrying increase in cases and outbreaks in other areas."

Those changes will come into effect on Tuesday, November 10, at 12:01 a.m. (on the night of November 9 to 10). Changes to schools and sports regulations will come into force on Wednesday.