Quebec reports 1,256 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as public health follows 819 active outbreaks

Quebec reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as public health authorities monitor 819 active outbreaks within the province.

There was also one more reported death due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,586 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall hospitalizations slowed, with six fewer occupied beds on Sunday. There are now 219 people receiving care, 59 of which are in the ICU.

Sunday's update was based on 33,507 analyzed coronavirus tests. The positivity rate was 4.1 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Public health reported 81 per cent of eligible Quebecers (aged 5 and up) are now fully vaccinated, with 86 per cent receiving at least one dose. As of Sunday morning, 4 per cent have gotten third doses, or "booster" shots.

Health-care workers have administered 21 thousand doses to the newly-eligible 5-11 age bracket since Saturday morning.

Most of the newly reported cases were found among unvaccinated people, or those who had recieved a dose less than two weeks prior.

That group accounted for 661 of Sunday's 1,256 cases, and nine of the provinces 13 hospital admissions.

Public health says unvaccinated people are 3.3 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people, and 15.6 times more likely to end up in hospital after getting sick.

