Quebec reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 53 deaths and drop in hospitalizations

Quebec reported 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and 53 new deaths, keeping up its recent trend of case counts near or below 1,500.

The average number of new cases per day in the past week is now 1,442.

Of the deaths, 16 took place in the last 24 hours, 30 between Jan. 20 and 25, four before Jan. 20 and three at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations decreased by 34 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,290. Of those, the number in intensive care increased by four for a total of 221.

Those numbers bring the province to a total of 257,330 infected people over the course of the pandemic, 232,221 of whom have recovered. The total number of deaths in the province is now 9,630.

There were 28,061 tests done on Jan. 25, the most recent day reported.

Vaccine-wise, Quebec gave 4,340 shots on Tuesday, adding to an overall total that stands at 229,219.

REGIONAL DATA

Seventeen deaths were reported in Monteregie (1,299 total); seven in Quebec City (906 total); six each in the Eastern Townships (266 total) and Montreal (4,274 total); five in the Laurentians (422 total); three in Lanaudiere (459 total); and two each in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (261 total) and Chaudiere-Appalaches (246 total).

One death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (30 total), Outaouais (151 total), and Laval (818 total).