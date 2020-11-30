Quebec reports 1,333 new cases of COVID-19, 23 more deaths

Quebec health authorities reported 1,333 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 142,371. Of them, 12,138 are active.

The province's seven-day average now stands at 1,309 new cases per day.

Officials also reported another 23 deaths related to the disease in Quebec. Eight of them took place in the last 24 hours, 14 are from sometime between Nov. 23 and 28 and one more occurred at a unknown date.

There have been 7,056 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province so far.

The City of Montreal reported the highest number of new cases out of any Quebec region on Monday, with 400 (total 51,156), followed by Monteregie, with 165 (total 20,102), Quebec City, with 162 (total 11,778), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 116 (total 5,208) and Lanaudiere, with 106 (total 11,278).

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 28 from Sunday to Monday and there are now 693 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 94 are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is two more than the number reported on Sunday.

The province also reported 1,163 more recoveries for a total of 123,177.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 27,115 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 28 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).