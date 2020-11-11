iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 1,378 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 118,529. Of them, 11,450 are active.

As of Wednesday, Quebec's seven-day rolling average is about 1,230 new COVID-19 cases per day. 

The province also reported another 22 deaths related to the disease, including six from the past 24 hours, 16 from between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9, for a total of 6,515. 

Hospitalizations increased by 39 from Tuesday to Wednesday and there are now 573 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 84 are in the intensive care ward, which is two more than 24 hours earlier. 

As of Wednesday, 100,564 are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 843 more than the number reported on Tuesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,198 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 9 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). 

