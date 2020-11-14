Quebec reports 1,448 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

Quebec health authorities reported 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 122,643.

Quebec also reported 25 more deaths linked to COVID-19, for total of 6,611. Four happened within the past 24 hours, 17 occurred between November 7 to 12 and four occurred at an unknown date.

The number of hospitalizations remains stable compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 583. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by three, for a total of 82.

As usual, Montreal recorded the most cases of any Quebec region, with 341 (46 270 total), followed by Lanaudiere, with 183 (9,412 total), Montérégie, with 138 (17,631 total), and Quebec City, with 122 (9,934 total).

The province performed 30,759 tests on Thursday for a total of 3,456,846 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).