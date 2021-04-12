Quebec reports 1,599 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations climb

Quebec added 1,599 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total amount of people infected to 326,383.

There are now 12,971 known active cases in Quebec, after 1,228 people reportedly recovered on Sunday. The average daily case increase is now 1,517.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 326,383 people have been infected, of which 303,039 have recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to climb with 22 more people receiving care, for a total of 630. Of those, 142 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of three.

Over the past seven days, hospitalizations increased by 8 each day, and ICU cases increased by three.

The province also reported two more deaths due to the virus, for a total of 10,744. One of those occurred between April 5 and 10, and the other before that period.

Health-care workers administered 52,705 vaccine doses Sunday.

The province also conducted 27,132 tests on April 10 (Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day).

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 4.2.

POVINCE TO CONTINUE OFFERING ASTRAZENECA WALK-INS FOR ADULTS OVER 55

Health Minister Christian Dube announced Monday that the province would continue to offer shots for adults over 55 without appointments in order "to meet demand."

Details on where to get a shot at a walk-in clinic are available on the province's website.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region, recording 358 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has reported 120,076.

Next was Outaouais (290 new, 9,204 total), Quebec City (282 new, 27,882 total), and Chaudière-Appalaches (173 new, 14,109 total).

Both reported deaths took place in Montreal, bringing city's deathtoll to 4,646.