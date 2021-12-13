Quebec reports 1,628 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Quebec reported Monday that 1,628 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 467,609.

Of those, 441,747 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says.

Of the new cases, 822 people were double-vaxxed when they received their positive result (out of 6,629,519 Quebecers reported to have received both doses of vaccine), 29 had one jab more than two weeks prior and 777 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior to the result.

The health ministry says unvaccinated Quebecers are 2.8 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who received both doses.

The INSPQ is monitoring 14,251 active COVID-19 cases, and there are 1,081 outbreaks in the province.

Three more people have died due to the disease, making that total 11,611.

Hospitalizations in the province rose by six after 30 more patients checked into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 24 were discharged. The total number of people in the hospital now is 268 with 73 of those in intensive care wards, an increase of five.

Of the new patients, 19 received both doses of vaccine and 11 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior to being admitted to hospital. The Ministry of Health says unvaccinated individuals are 15.1 times more likely to wind up patients in hospital than those with both vaccine doses.

On Dec. 11, a total of 34,408 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 25,629 more doses of vaccine, including 24,009 in the past 24 hours.



In total, 13,997,617 doses have been administered in Quebec and 239,591 Quebecers have received jabs out of province.

NO CHANGE TO HOLIDAY GATHERING LIMITS

At a news conference Monday, Legault said there are no plans at the moment to make changes to the proposed increase on the limit of people allowed inside private homes.

As of Dec. 23, a total of 20 vaccinated people will be able to gather in one home, as opposed to the current limit of 10 people from three households.

“It’s important to repeat that what we ask of Quebecers, is that from here to Dec. 23 the limit is 10, the old limit," he said. "For the holiday season, the recommendation from public health is to increase to a maximum of 20. For the moment we don’t have any changes proposed by public health. We will continue to speak with public health and follow the situation, but for a lot of reasons, we think it’s important to maintain this maximum of 20 for the holiday period.