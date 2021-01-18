Quebec reports 1,634 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec added 1,634 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths on Monday.

The province says that number includes about 200 new cases that were delayed and not reported yesterday.

Of those 32 deaths, nine occurred in the last 24 hours and 23 happened between Jan. 11 and 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,087 Quebecers have died from COVID-19. In total, 244,348 have caught the virus, of whom 215,325 have now recovered.

On Sunday, 31 more people were hospitalized, for a cumulative total of 1,491.

Among those, the number of people in intensive care increased by two, for a total of 217.

Montreal was the most affected region, reporting 646 new cases, for a total of 87,139 in the city since March.

