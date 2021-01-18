Quebec reports 1,634 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths

Quebec added at least 1,634 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths on Monday.

Citing delays in Sunday's reporting, the province says 200 cases which would have been reported then were added to Monday's total.

As of Monday morning, there were 19,925 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

Of those 32 deaths, nine occurred in the last 24 hours and 23 happened between Jan. 11 and 16.

Recoveries outnumbered new reported cases, with 2,317 people reportedly virus-free on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,087 Quebecers have died from COVID-19. In total, 244,348 have caught the virus, of whom 215,325 have now recovered.

On Sunday, 31 more people were hospitalized, for a cumulative total of 1,491.

Among those, the number of people in intensive care increased by two, for a total of 217.

The province conducted 26,831 COVID-19 tests on Jan. 16. Quebec releases its testing figures two days after the reported date.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

On Jan. 17, 6,845 doses of vaccine were administered, for a total of 153,539.

During the last 7 days (since Jan. 10), 61,087 people have recieved a dose of the vaccine, for a daily average of 8,727 people.

Approximately 1.8 per cent of people in Quebec have recieved the vaccine.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region, reporting 646 new cases, for a total of 87,139 in the city since March.

Next, Monteregie (270 new, 34,781 total), then Laval (165 new, 20,541 total), Estrie (95 new, 11,553 total) and Lanaudiere (79 new, 13,308 total).

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated there were 50 deaths, but there are 32. CTV News regrets the error.