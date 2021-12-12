Quebec reports 1,753 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 11

Quebec reported Sunday that 1,753 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those who tested positive, 876 were unvaccinated or received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine less than two weeks prior to testing positive, 37 received one dose more than two weeks prior, and 840 received both doses of vaccine more than seven days prior to the positive test.

The Quebec Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,050 active outbreaks.

One more person has died due to the disease bringing the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus to 11,608.

Hospitalizations rose by 11 to 262 on Sunday after 33 new patients checked into a Quebec hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 22 were discharged. Of the new patients, 20 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior to check in, and 13 were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior.

Quebec says those who are unvaccinated are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus than those who've received both doses of vaccine.

Intensive care numbers rose by five and there are now 68 people in Quebec ICUs.