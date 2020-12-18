Quebec reports 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 172,801. Of them, 17,732 are active.

Quebec's seven-day average currently stands at about 1,825 new cases per day.

The province also reported that it administered another 896 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, for a total of 3,305 across the province.

Friday's update added 36 deaths to the province's total, which now stands at 7,671. Five of the deaths announced on Friday took place in the past 24 hours, 29 more are from between Dec. 11 and 16, and two took place before Dec. 11.

The City of Montreal reported the highest number of cases across Quebec on Friday, with 609 (total 60,709), followed by Monteregie, with 234 (total 24,042), Quebec City, with 197 (total 15,156), Laval, with 128 (total 14,032), and Lanaudiere, with 104 (total 13,406).

Hospitalizations increased by nine from Thursday to Friday and there are now 1,011 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 141 are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is seven more than the total from 24 hours earlier.

Friday's update saw 1,866 more people in Quebec recover from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147,398.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 39,762 COVID-19 samples on Dec. 16 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).