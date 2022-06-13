Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing

Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.

Data on hospitalizations, including ICU cases, is no longer published on Mondays since the ministry stopped collecting hospital data over the weekends. Updates will continue Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The province also logged 278 self-declared rapid antigen test results in the previous day, 247 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 7,298 samples since Sunday for a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent.

The province is monitoring 139 active outbreaks.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered 2,091 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 19,976,027 shots given out in Quebec. An additional 338,756 shots have been given to Quebecers outside of the province, for a cumulative total of 20,314,783 jabs.

As of Monday, 91 per cent of the eligible population has received a first dose. For third doses, vaccine coverage is at 55 per cent, while 14 per cent has received a fourth shot.