Quebec reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths; 142 new cases are most reported since June 25

Hundreds of people line up at the COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Montreal. The city has recommended that anyone who has been in a bar since July 1, 2020 to get tested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

There are now 5,646 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 57,001.

That’s up 10 from the 5,636 deaths reported Wednesday; nine of the newly reported deaths took place over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while one occurred prior to July 8.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 142 from the 56,859 announced a day earlier; that is the highest number of new cases since June 25, when 142 cases were also reported.

There are 277 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down eight from the 285 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 20 are in intensive care, the same number reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 26,253, up 156 from the 26,097 reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 12,041 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 2,440 from the 9,601 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram

