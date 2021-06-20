Quebec reports 103 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

As three regions in Quebec get set to go from yellow to green zones, the province reported on Sunday 103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 373,921 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 361,352 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 192.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says there are 1,378 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Quebec also added two deaths due to COVID-19, which occurred between June 13 and June 18

Since March 2020, 11,191 people in the province have died during the pandemic, the province says.

After rising for the first time in weeks, hospitalizations dropped by eight, lowering the total number of people in Quebec hospitals to 170. Of those, 39 people are in intensive care wards, the same number as Saturday.

On June 18, 17,300 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 75,770 more doses of vaccine, including 70,291 in the past 24 hours.

The province reports that as of June 19, 5,945,323 people have received their first dose (79 per cent of the population), and 1,393,200 (19 per cent) people have received both doses.

REGIONAL DATA

Just three regions in Quebec reported over 10 new COVID-19 cases: Montreal (37 new, 132,356 total), Monteregie (22 new, 51,235 total), and the Laurentians (10 new, 20,949 total).

Eleven of the 18 regions in Quebec reported two or fewer new cases.

The Bas-Saint-Laurent (0 new, 3,947 total), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (2 new, 11,004 total), and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (2 new, 15,166 total) regions will go from yellow to green alert status.

The two new deaths were reported in Montreal (4,761 total).