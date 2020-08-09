Quebec reports 104 more COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 104 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The province also announced two people died in the past day due to the disease in addition to one person who died before Aug. 1. Two of the deaths were reported on the Island of Montreal and one in the Lower Laurentians.

The total number of positive cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 60,471, and 5,695 have died.

The highest increase in cases in the past 24 hours was in Montreal where 23 new cases were reported for a total of 29,207. Monteregie recorded 17 new cases for a total of 9,010, there were 16 new cases recorded in the Lower Laurentians (4,047 total) and Lanaudiere (4,604 total) and nine in Laval (6,126 total).

On Sunday, one more person is receiving treatment in Quebec's hospitals than there was a day prior. The number of hospitalizations is now 156 in the province, with 22 patients in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

On Aug. 7, Quebec health-care professionals anayzed16,093 samples, which is 1,880 less than the 17,973 performed Aug. 6.