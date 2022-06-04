Quebec reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and a further drop in hospitalizations

The current wave of COVID-19 continues to recede in Quebec.

According to data released Saturday by the Ministry of Health, the number of patients in hospitals due to the novel coronavirus has dropped from 1,067 to 1,038.

There are 28 people in intensive care, the same number as the day before.

Eleven new deaths have been added to the death toll. There are now 15,446 deaths related to COVID-19 since its appearance in Quebec.

The Ministry of Health has also reported 568 new cases since the previous report.

Authorities have counted more than 1.06 million cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the number of cases reported is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clients.

According to the VaccinTrackerQC website, 5,811 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, mostly second booster doses.

The percentage of people aged 5 years and older who received a first dose is 91.50 per cent. It is also reported that 87.84 per cent of eligible Quebecers received a second dose, 59.69 per cent received a first booster dose and 13.27 per cent received a second booster dose.

Among people aged 60 and over, the percentage of people who received a fourth dose is 42.5 per cent.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2022.