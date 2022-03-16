Quebec reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 9

On Wednesday, Quebec's Health Ministry reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalization and intensive care unit numbers drop.

Since the pandemic began, the province has reported 14,213 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The ministry reported that 67 people checked into hospitals in the province for COVID-19 treatment and 76 were discharged for a net decrease of nine.

In total, 1,073 patients are receiving care for the virus in hospital, including 56 people in intensive care wards, a decrease of 10.

Of the new patients, 39 were triple-vaccinated at check-in, 14 were double vaccinated, six were unvaccinated and three received one dose of vaccine.

One person's vaccination status was unknown and four children were under five years old and ineligible for a vaccine.

NEW CASES

Out of 13,452 PCR tests that health-care professionals analyzed, 1,380 came back positive for a rate of 10.6 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, the province has recorded 939,650 positive PCR tests.

There were 359 more positive self-declared rapid tests logged on Tuesday, bringing that total to 85,975 out of 109,859.

On March 14, 15,059 samples were analyzed.

The ministry is monitoring 361 COVID-19 outbreaks and there are 12,704 active cases in Quebec.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 4,636 more vaccine doses, including 4,462 in the past 24 hours.

The majority of those (2,986) were third booster doses.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 18,537,394 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province and 310,477 doses were administered to Quebecers out of province.