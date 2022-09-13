iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up by 34

image.jpg

Quebec's death toll due to COVID-19 rose by 12 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,494 since the start of the pandemic. 

In addition, the Health Ministry states hospitalizations due to the disease increased by 34, with 1,600 people now receiving care.

Of those, 33 people are in intensive care, four more than on Monday. 

There are now 3,470 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Quebec added 902 positive PCR tests from 8,418 samples analyzed, bringing the total number up to 1,187,101.

In addition, 144 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added, bringing that total to 286,751.

The Health Ministry is monitoring 274 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Sept. 11, 9,310 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 15,374 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 20,921,815.

