Quebec reports 122 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced an additional 122 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 62,614 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday is the fourth day in a row Quebec has reported more than 100 cases of the disease in a 24-hour period.

No deaths have taken place due to the disease in the past 24 hours, but health officials are reporting two that occurred between Aug. 25-30 -- bringing the total to 5,762.

Twenty two of Quebec's newly reported cases of COVID-19 are in Montreal, bringing the city's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 29,863. Both deaths reported on Tuesday took place in Montreal as well, bringing the city's toll to 3,471.

Quebec reported on Tuesday that 85 more people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,438.

As of Tuesday, 110 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, a decrease of two from the number reported on Monday. Of those in hospital, 20 are in the intensive care ward -- an increase of two from 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 10,510 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 30, a decrease of 169 from the 10,679 it completed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).