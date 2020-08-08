Quebec reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

After reporting no new deaths for two days, Quebec public health authorities reported Saturday that four people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and one death occured before July 31.

Three of the deaths were recorded on the Island of Montreal, one in Monteregie and one in the Lower Laurentians.

The total number of people who have died in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 5,692.

Authorities also announced that 126 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total in the province to 60,367 since the start of the crisis.

The Island of Montreal remains the region most affected by the progression of the pandemic. There are 51 additional cases for a total of 29,184 since the start of the pandemic. Monteregie recorded 24 new cases at 8,983 and the Lanaudiere (4588) and Outaouais (703) regions both have 11 more.

The Laurentians have detected 4,031 (+9) cases since the start of the pandemic, Laval 6109 (+8), Estrie 1095 (+5), Capitale-Nationale 1968 (+4), Mauricie-Center-du- Quebec 2101 (+1) and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean 369 (+1).

The number of cases in Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine remained stable at 211.

The number of hospitalizations also rose Saturday, with three more people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals for a total of 155. Of those, 23 patients are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

On Aug. 6, 17,973 tests were performed, which is 1,606 more than were performed Aug. 5. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).