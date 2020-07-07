Quebec reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

There are now 5,590 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 55,997.

That’s up 13 from the 5,577 deaths reported Monday; nine of the newly reported deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while four took place prior to June 29.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 60 from the 55,937 announced a day earlier.

There are 347 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 30 from the 377 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 26 are in intensive care, up one from the 25 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 25,458, up 80 from the 25,378 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 5,318 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 804 from the 6,122 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).