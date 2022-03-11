Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths; children's vaccination still lags at 65 per cent

Quebec reported mostly encouraging COVID-19 numbers on Friday, despite just over a dozen new deaths.

Hospitalizations dropped again, by 36, and the province should end up with only 1,000 people in hospital within the next week if the trend continues.

There are a total of 1,126 people in hospital right now with the virus, including 65 in intensive care.

Those numbers have been dropping by dozens per day, or for the ICU, by a handful each day. In the last 24 hours, there are three fewer people in the ICU.

Vaccinations are now going relatively slowly, however, with children ages five to 11 still with the lowest coverage by far. Only 65 per cent of this age group has gotten a first dose. Only 44 per cent have a second dose.

That's much lower than any other age group, particularly teenagers, who have one of the highest vaccination rates in the province.

Of the 8,028 vaccine doses newly announced Friday, more than 5,000 of them were boosters.

The unvaccinated still have an outsized risk of landing in hospital with the virus, considering that they're a small minority of the total population -- they are 7.1 times more likely to be hospitalized, according to provincial stats gathered over the last month.

However, the biggest group numerically to be hospitalized in the last 24 hours is people over 60 who have been boosted, showing the virus still poses a serious risk to the elderly, whose immune systems are weaker than the young, even with the help provided by vaccines.

In the last day, 29 of the 68 people newly admitted to hospital fall into this group: people over 60 who have boosters.

There have been 1,179 new cases confirmed in the last day, though those numbers haven't been reliable for more than two months, when the province cut off access to PCR tests to the general population.

As the pandemic hits its two-year mark, nearly a million Quebecers have had confirmed COVID-19 cases -- 934,622 -- but that's a drastic undercount, as health authorities have made clear this winter.

In total, 14,154 people have died of the virus in Quebec.