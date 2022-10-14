Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

Quebec reported on Friday that there are 19 fewer people receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals than there were 24 hours ago.

The Ministry of Health says 2,063 people are being treated, including 60 people in intensive care units, five more than on Thursday.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-19 reasons rose to 4,019.

The province added 13 new deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 16,876.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 12,361 PCR tests analyzed by health-care professionals, 1,057 came back positive.

Since the pandemic began, 1,213,474 positive PCR tests have been logged.

In addition, 251,212 positive self-declared rapid tests have been reported, 200 more than on Thursday.

The health ministry is monitoring 355 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Oct. 12, 13,308 samples were analyzed.

Health-care staff administered 25,442 more vaccinations for a total of 21,512,637.