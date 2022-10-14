iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop


image.png

Quebec reported on Friday that there are 19 fewer people receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals than there were 24 hours ago. 

The Ministry of Health says 2,063 people are being treated, including 60 people in intensive care units, five more than on Thursday. 

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-19 reasons rose to 4,019.

The province added 13 new deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 16,876.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 12,361 PCR tests analyzed by health-care professionals, 1,057 came back positive. 

Since the pandemic began, 1,213,474 positive PCR tests have been logged. 

In addition, 251,212 positive self-declared rapid tests have been reported, 200 more than on Thursday. 

The health ministry is monitoring 355 active COVID-19 outbreaks. 

On Oct. 12, 13,308 samples were analyzed. 

Health-care staff administered 25,442 more vaccinations for a total of 21,512,637.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*