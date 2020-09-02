iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 132 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk down Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Paul Chiasson

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities reported Wednesday that 132 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 

No one died due to the disease in the same period, but officials reported one person died between Aug. 26-31, and one person died before Aug. 26. One of those deaths was reported in Montreal and one in Monteregie. 

The total number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus is now 5,764. The total number of positive cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 62,746.

There were 32 new cases reported on the Island of Montreal (29,895 total), 23 new cases in the Quebec City region (2,116 total), 15 in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (2,149 total) and Laval (6,322 total), 12 in Lanaudiere (4,867 total) and the Lower Laurentians (4,255 total), and 10 in Monteregie (9,348 total).

There was one fewer person in the hospital being treated for the disease Wednesday for a total of 109. Of those, the number of patients in intensive care remained the same at 20.

Quebec authorities reported that 77 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 50,515.

The total number of samples analyzed by health-care profesionals Aug. 31 was 12,925, which is 2,415 more than were analyzed Aug. 30. (Quebec releases testing data two days prior to its daily updates).

 

