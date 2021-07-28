Quebec reports 133 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last week

Quebec has not reported any new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week.

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the last known deaths were on July 22.

Two deaths were recorded that day; one was a person living in a private senior's residence (RPA) and the other was classified as "at home or unknown."

Wednesday, the province added 133 new infections, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,034 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are down by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 61.

Of those, 19 people are in intensive care; down by two.

To date, 364,930 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 26, a total of 16,341 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 72,398 more vaccinations in the province; 71,350 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,048 doses before July 27 for a total of 10,840,838 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 36,949 doses were given for a cumulative total of 10,877,787, or 73.2 per cent of the eligible population.

As of July 27, 6,218,513 Quebecers, or 83 per cent, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 4,647,327 people, or 62 per cent, have received two.

The province has received 13,345,879 vaccine doses so far.

Tuesday, Quebec received 73,710 more doses of Pfizer, completing the shipment of 1,117,350.