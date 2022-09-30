iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 14 COVID-19 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations


image.jpg

Quebec authorities reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, as well as a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Only one of these 14 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths occurred between two and seven days ago, and four occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 16,784 deaths.

With eight more hospitalizations, there are now 1,671 patients receiving care, of which 517 are directly related to COVID-19.

The number of patients treated in intensive care is also up by eight, with a total of 42 people, 14 of which are COVID-19.

The department reported 886 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, and there were 3,864 health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons, three more than the day before

A total of 231 rapid tests were self-reported for the day Thursday, of which 194 were positive. This brings the total to 292,762 self-reported rapid tests to date, with 245,509 positive.

On the vaccination front, 24,112 new doses were administered Wednesday, for a total of 21,267,249 doses administered in Quebec to date.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*