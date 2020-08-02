iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths linked to virus

COVID-19 3 (CTV News)

Quebec is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The newest figures today bring the total number of infections to 59,599 and come as the province is set to permit indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people beginning Monday.

A 10-person limit will be maintained for private gatherings, such as in homes and chalets.

The three deaths include one new death and two that occurred before July 25, for a total of 5,681.

Hospitalizations dropped by five to 172.
   
Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care was 17, a decrease of one.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error