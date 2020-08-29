Quebec reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 as well as five additional deaths.

Health authorities say none of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

The spike in new cases, which is the highest reported since July 30, comes two days after most French-language schools in the province opened.

Hospitalizations remained stable over the past 24 hours at 117, with 17 people in intensive care.

In total, there have been 5,755 deaths and 62,232 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new case total reflects the fact that 78 false positive tests have now been removed from the calculations after samples were contaminated at a Montreal lab.