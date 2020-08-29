Quebec reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths
Quebec is reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 as well as five additional deaths.
Health authorities say none of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
The spike in new cases, which is the highest reported since July 30, comes two days after most French-language schools in the province opened.
Hospitalizations remained stable over the past 24 hours at 117, with 17 people in intensive care.
In total, there have been 5,755 deaths and 62,232 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The new case total reflects the fact that 78 false positive tests have now been removed from the calculations after samples were contaminated at a Montreal lab.
Latest Audio
-
Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USABill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
New Covid19 Test?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Rockin' 6 Decades of Music in a Live, Inter-active Concert For a Cause.Gregory Charles joins the show to talk about his band's upcoming show at the Royalmount Drive In Theatre See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.