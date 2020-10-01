Quebec reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, over 900 new cases

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Public health authorities in Quebec reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases, and deaths due to the disease Thursday as certain regions begin a new lockdown after being designated red zones.

Authorities announced that 933 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and two people died during the same period.

In addition, the government reports that 12 people died between Sept. 24-29 and two died before Sept. 24 due to the disease.

Legault confirmed the dramatic rise in deaths during Question Period in the National Assembly, responding to a question from Liberal opposition leader Dominique Anglade about why certain business sectors are closed and not others.

"We have seen in the last weeks and days, over 800 cases per day," the premier responded. "We went from 100 hospitalizations to 250. Today we have 16 new deaths. It's unfortunate but we need to close museums and other social activites. From what I understand the Liberal leader doesn't agree with these measures. I think is unfortunate but it's the right thing to do."

The total deaths in the province now comes to 5,850, and there have been 75,221 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.