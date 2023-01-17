Quebec reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitals continue to decrease

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that 16 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic to 17,827.

The situation, however, is improving in hospitals with the net number of hospitalizations decreasing by 49 infected patients to sit at 1,897. Of those, 56 people are in intensive care units, an increase of six from Monday.

There are 70 more health-care professionals absent for COVID-19-related reasons than there were 24 hours ago for a total of 2,143.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 6,333 PCR tests that were analyzed, 651 came back positive for infection. The total number of positive PCR tests logged in the province is now 1,296,207 since March 2020.

In addition, 27 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 271,437.

The ministry is currently monitoring 225 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 11 fewer than on Monday.

On Jan. 15, 6,935 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals administered 2,966 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,836,941.

#COVID19 - En date du 16 janvier, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/OVfGZghqyE