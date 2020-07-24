iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 163 more people have tested positive for COVID-19

Shoppers wear masks as they line up at a mall on the third day of Quebec's mandatory mask order for all indoor public spaces 20, 2020 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz

By Daniel J. Rowe

MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 163 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 

The total number of people infected with the virus in the province is now 58,243.

In addition, authorities announced that one more person has died in the Laurentians due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,663.Of the new cases, 66 were reported in Montreal, 32 in Monteregie. 18 in the Lower Laurentians and 17 in Laval.

Quebec reported that 50,615 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, which is 110 more than 24 hours ago.

One fewer person is receiving treatment in a Quebec hospital since Thursday, and there are now 220 hospitalizations. Of those, 12 patients are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of two.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 16,383 samples on July 22, which is 2,094 more than on July 21. (Quebec releases its testing data two days prior to its daily updates).

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error