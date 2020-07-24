Quebec reports 163 more people have tested positive for COVID-19

By Daniel J. Rowe

MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 163 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the virus in the province is now 58,243.

In addition, authorities announced that one more person has died in the Laurentians due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,663.Of the new cases, 66 were reported in Montreal, 32 in Monteregie. 18 in the Lower Laurentians and 17 in Laval.

Quebec reported that 50,615 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, which is 110 more than 24 hours ago.

One fewer person is receiving treatment in a Quebec hospital since Thursday, and there are now 220 hospitalizations. Of those, 12 patients are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of two.

Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 16,383 samples on July 22, which is 2,094 more than on July 21. (Quebec releases its testing data two days prior to its daily updates).