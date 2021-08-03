Quebec reports 175 new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to rise

Quebec has 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,973 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials note there were no new deaths, a total of 11,241.

Hospitalizations are down by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 58.

Of those, 18 people are in intensive care; up by one.

According to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ), the number of active cases has risen to 1,174, up from 1,106 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 365,558 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 2, a total of 10,648 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATIONS

Quebec administered 49,283 doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 11,247,155 doses given in Quebec since the mass vaccination campaign.

Another 532,200 Pfizer doses arrived Monday out of the 585,000 doses that were expected this week.

To date, 83 per cent of people 12 and older have received one dose, while 66 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received their second shot. People aged 18 to 29 still have the lowest vaccination rates (71 per cent) for first doses compared to all other age groups.

On observe une légère hausse des cas dans les derniers jours, la situation est notamment préoccupante en Mauricie. On surveille la situation de près.



Le vaccin demeure notre meilleure arme face au Delta. https://t.co/fpg3ZAzbpR

VARIANTS

No new variant cases were added in the last 24 hours. The Alpha variant continues to be the dominant strain in Quebec with 7,230 cases identified. However, public health experts believe the Delta variant, first identified in India, will likely become the dominant strain in the province.