Quebec reports 178 new COVID-19 cases; 4th straight day with fewer than 200 infections

Quebec has 178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,287 since the start of the pandemic.

It's the fourth day in a row that the province has reported less than 200 infections, but it was a slight increase from Tuesday's 150 new cases.

Quebec health officials also confirmed eight more deaths, a total of 11,164.

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while six were between June 2 and 7. One death was before June 2.

Hospitalizations are down by six, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 257.

Of those, 60 people are in intensive care, the same as Tuesday.

To date, 358,849 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 7, a total of 25,054 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 77,070 more vaccinations; 74,208 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,862 doses before June 8, for a total of 6,297,804 in the province.

Outside Quebec, a total of 12,056 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,309,860 doses received by Quebecers, or 66.9 per cent of the population.

The province has received 7,064,549 vaccine doses so far.

An additional 49,140 doses of Pfizer were received Tuesday, which completes the delivery of 546,390 doses expected this week.

A further 21,700 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.