Quebec reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, 68 new cases

Pedestrians walk on Ste. Catherine street Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Montreal. Many Montrealers are still not wearing face masks as the government strongly recommends. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- There are now 5,503 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 55,458.

That’s up 18 from the 5,485 deaths reported Monday; seven of the newly reported deaths occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while 11 took place prior to June 22.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 68 from the 55,390 announced a day earlier.

There are 435  people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 20 from the 455 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 38 are in intensive care, down seven from the 45 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 24,798 up 196 from the 24,602 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 5,424 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,256 from the 7,680 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

The daily numbers update for Tuesday came as Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the wearing of a mask while taking public transit in Quebec will become mandatory on July 13.

 

