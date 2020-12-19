Quebec reports 2,038 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

Quebec health authorities reported 2,038 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number to 174,839 since the start of the pandemic.

It was the first time in the past week that the province reported more than 2,000 new cases in a single day.

Of those, 149,245 have recovered. Another 44 deaths due to the disease were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 7,715. Of the new deaths, two occurred in the past 24 hours. Thirty-nine occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17, while another two occurred before Dec. 12 and one occurred at an unknown date.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Quebec decreased by six from the previous day and now stands at 1,005. Of those, 142 are in intensive care, an increase of one.

In total, there are 17,879 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial health authorities said 715 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, bringing the province's total to 4,020.