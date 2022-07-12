Quebec reports 2,076 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise by 54

Quebec's health ministry said Tuesday that 23 people have died due to COVID-19 and hospitalizations have risen by 54 in the last 24 hours.

The daily update shows the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus has risen to 15,697.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,663 people receiving care in hospital after 374 people were admitted and 320 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

ICU cases, however, went down to 38, a decrease of six since Monday.

The ministry says 2,076 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting a PCR test, which is reserved for priority clientele. With a rise in daily cases, there was also a jump in the positivity rate; it was 16.3 per cent on Tuesday.

An additional 679 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province in the last 24 hours, 590 of which were positive tests.

There was also a slight increase in the number of health-care workers away from work due to COVID-19, with 6,659 workers reported absent. That's an increase of 115 from Monday.

#COVID19 - En date du 11 juillet, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/amlCbaPYjD

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers gave 7,421 vaccine doses in the previous day, almost double the 3,966 shots administered in the last update from the health ministry.

This brings the total number of shots given to Quebecers to 20,126,872.