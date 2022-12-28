iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 2,119 people in hospital with COVID-19


image.jpg

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec remained relatively the same from the last update, with 2,119 people hospitalized.

Quebec's health ministry said Wednesday that the number of hospitalizations dropped by three from the previous day. Of the hospitalizations, 720 were admitted because of the coronavirus.

The number of ICU admissions remained the same at 55 patients.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 was not available Wednesday "due to a technical problem," the ministry said.

The government's latest data shows that things are improving in terms of absenteeism in the health-care network. The number of health-care workers away from work due to COVID-19 was 2,792 on Wednesday, which is roughly 1,000 fewer absent workers from two weeks ago.

There are 410 outbreaks province-wide.

#COVID19 - En date du 27 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B
En raison d'un problème technique, le nombre de décès n'est pas disponible. pic.twitter.com/KWW47miWN8

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 28, 2022

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The government said 952 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours via PCR testing. In addition to that, another 107 positive cases were logged with the ministry through the government's rapid antigen test result portal.

The positivity rate was 13.1 per cent on Wednesday.

Health-care workers administered 4,298 new vaccine doses into people's arms on Tuesday, for a total of 22,743,294 total doses received by Quebecers.

